U.S. stocks opened lower after fresh data showed the economy added more jobs than expected in February as the unemployment rate rose. The Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA was down 0.4% soon after the opening bell, while the S&P 500 SPX slipped 0.4% and the Nasdaq Composite COMP fell 0.4%, according to FactSet data, at last check. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics said Friday the economy added 311,000 jobs in February while the unemployment rate increased to 3.6% from 3.4% in January. Economists polled by The Wall Street Journal had forecast 225,000 new jobs for February. U.S. Treasury yields were down after the employment report. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note was off 15 basis points at around 3.76%, while two-year Treasury yields were trading 24 basis points lower at around 4.65%, FactSet data show, at last check.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

