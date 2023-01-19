U.S. stock indexes opened lower on Thursday as investors digested economic data which shows the U.S. labor market is still resilient amid a slowing economy. Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 204 points, or 0.6%, to 33,106. The S&P 500 shed 0.5%, while the Nasdaq Composite declined by 0.4%. The number of Americans who applied for unemployment benefits in mid-January matched a four-month low of 190,000, the Labor Department reported Thursday, suggesting the labor market remains tight despite higher interest rates. Meanwhile, U.S. housing starts declined in December for a fourth-consecutive month, hitting its lowest level since July, driven by lower multi-family units.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

