U.S. stocks opened lower on Friday, as investors assessed jobs growth in September that was much hotter than Wall Street anticipated. The Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA was down 0.2% soon after the opening bell, while the S&P 500 SPX fell 0.5% and the Nasdaq Composite COMP shed 0.7%, according to FactSet data, at last check. The U.S. economy added 336,000 jobs in September, according to a report Friday from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. That was far above the 170,000 of job gains forecast by economists polled by the Wall Street Journal. The unemployment rate in the U.S. was unchanged at 3.8%. Treasury yields were up, with the 10-year rate climbing 13 basis points to 4.84%, according to FactSet data, at last check.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

