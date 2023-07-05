U.S. stocks opened lower Wednesday as trading resumes this week following the July 4 holiday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA was down 0.5% soon after the opening bell, while the S&P 500 SPX fell 0.4% and the Nasdaq Composite COMP dropped 0.3%, according to FactSet data, at last check. Investors will get a look Wednesday afternoon at the minutes from the Federal Reserve’s June policy meeting, which are scheduled to be released at 2 p.m. Eastern Time. Fed-funds-futures traders are largely expecting the Fed to raise its benchmark interest rate this month by a quarter point, after the central bank paused its rate hikes at its June policy meeting, according to the CME FedWatch Tool, at last check.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

