U.S. stocks opened lower Friday after a Labor Department report showed the economy added fewer jobs in June than expected while wages rose and the unemployment rate dipped. The Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA was down 0.4% soon after the opening bell, while the S&P 500 SPX fell 0.3% and the Nasdaq Composite COMP slipped 0.1%, according to FactSet data, at last check. The Department of Labor’s employment report on Friday showed the U.S. economy created 209,000 jobs in June. That’s below the 240,000 forecast by economists polled by The Wall Street Journal. The U.S. unemployment rate edged down to 3.6% last month, from 3.7% in May, while average hourly earnings increased 0.4 percent in June for a year-over-year rise of 4.4%, the Labor Department report shows.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

