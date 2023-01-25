U.S. stocks opened lower on Wednesday, threatening to erase gains from earlier in the week after the latest batch of earnings reports left investors disappointed. The S&P 500 SPX fell 46 points, or 1.1%, to 3,971. The Nasdaq Composite COMP fell 192 points, or 1.7%, to 11,138. The Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA fell 278 points, or 0.8%, at 33,455. Investors were responding to the latest batch of quarterly corporate earnings, including releases from Microsoft Corp. MSFT and Boeing Co. BA.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

