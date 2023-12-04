The U.S. stock market opened lower Monday, with investors appearing to take a breather after all three major benchmarks rose for five straight weeks. The Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA was trading 0.4% lower soon after the opening bell, while the S&P 500 SPX fell 0.8% and the Nasdaq Composite COMP dropped 1%, according to FactSet data, at last check. The S&P 500 was down after Friday, when it closed at its highest value since March 30, 2022, according to Dow Jones Market Data. Monday is a light day for the U.S. economic calendar, with a report on factory orders scheduled to be released at 10 a.m. Eastern Time.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

