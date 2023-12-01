U.S. stocks opened lower on Friday, kicking off December with a slight decline, as investors await remarks from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. The Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA was down less than 0.1% soon after the opening bell, while the S&P 500 SPX fell 0.2% and the Nasdaq Composite COMP shed 0.3%, according to FactSet data, at last check. Powell is scheduled to speak Friday at Spelman College in Atlanta, beginning at 11 a.m. Eastern Time. The Dow ended November at its highest closing value since January 2022, rising 8.8% last month, according to Dow Jones Market Data. Meanwhile, the yield on the 10-year Treasury note was trading down slightly on Friday morning at around 4.34%, FactSet data show.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story