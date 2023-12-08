U.S. stocks opened lower as investors weighed a jobs report that was slightly stronger than forecast. The Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA was down 0.1% soon after the opening bell, while the S&P 500 SPX slipped 0.2% and the Nasdaq Composite COMP shed 0.4%, according to FactSet data, at last check. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics said Friday the economy added 199,000 jobs in November while the unemployment rate fell to 3.7% from 3.9%. Economists polled by the Wall Street Journal had forecast a total 190,000 were added last month. In the bond market, the yield on the 10-year Treasury note was up about six basis points at around 4.21%, according to FactSet data, at last check. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story