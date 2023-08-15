U.S. stocks opened lower Tuesday after fresh data showed stronger-than-expected retail sales in July, in another sign of a resilient economy even as the Federal Reserve tightens monetary policy to battle elevated inflation. The Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA was down 0.4% soon after the opening bell, while the S&P 500 SPX fell 0.4% and the Nasdaq Composite COMP shed 0.3%, according to FactSet data, at last check. Sales at U.S. retailers increased 0.7% in July, the U.S. Census Bureau said Tuesday. That exceeded Wall Street’s expectations for a 0.4% increase. Later this morning, the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis, Neel Kashkari, is scheduled to speak at 11 a.m. Eastern Time.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

