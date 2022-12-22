U.S. stock indexes opened lower Thursday, following a sharp rally in the previous session, as investors digested a fresh round of economic data. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 300 points, or 0.9% to 33,069. The S&P 500 declined 1.2%, while the Nasdaq Composite shed 1.5%. The U.S. economy expanded at a 3.2% annual rate in the third quarter, a more robust pace of growth than previously reported thanks to strong consumer spending. The increase in gross domestic product, the official scorecard for the economy, initially was reported at 2.6% and updated to 2.9% last month.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

