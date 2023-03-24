U.S. stocks opened lower Friday as investors continued to watch for signs of stress in the banking system. The Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA was down 0.4% soon after the opening bell, while the S&P 500 SPX fell 0.4% and the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite COMP shed 0.3%, according to FactSet data, at last check. Shares of Germany’s Deutsche Bank were slumping in Europe on Friday after the bank’s credit-default swaps widened. In U.S. economic news, orders for manufactured goods fell 1% in February, according to data released Friday by the Department of Commerce. The drop exceeded forecasts from economists polled by the Wall Street Journal for a 0.3% decline.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

