U.S. stocks opened lower Friday as banks kicked off earnings reporting for the fourth quarter. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.7% soon after the opening bell, while the S&P 500 fell 0.8% and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.9%, according to FactSet data, at last check. Investors are weighing fourth-quarter results from Wall Street banks including JPMorgan Chase & Co. , Bank of America Corp. , Citigroup Inc. and Wells Fargo & Co. . Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story