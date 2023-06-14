U.S. stocks opened lower Wednesday as investors await the Federal Reserve’s interest-rate decision. The Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA was down 0.5% soon after the opening bell, while the S&P 500 SPX edged down less than 0.1% and the Nasdaq Composite COMP slipped less than 0.1%, according to FactSet data, at last check. The central bank will announce its policy decision on rates at 2 p.m. Eastern Time, with Fed Chair Jerome Powell scheduled to hold a press conference at 2:30 p.m.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
