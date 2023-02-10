U.S. stocks opened lower Friday, as investors await data on consumer sentiment and inflation expectations as well as remarks from Federal Reserve officials. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped slightly soon after the opening bell before trading about flat, while the S&P 500 was down 0.2% and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.5%, according to FactSet data, at last check. All three major benchmarks were on track for weekly losses. Later this morning, the University of Michigan will release its report on consumer sentiment and inflation expectations. In the afternoon on Friday, Fed Gov. Christopher Waller and Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker are scheduled to speak, with Waller expected at 12:30 p.m. Eastern time and Harker at 4:00 p.m. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

