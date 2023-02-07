U.S. stocks opened mostly lower on Tuesday as investors wait to hear from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell, who will speak at the Economic Club of Washington D.C. in the afternoon. The S&P 500 SPX fell by 10 points, or 0.3%, to 4,101. The Nasdaq Composite COMP was flat at 11,880. The Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA was off 170 points, or 0.5%, at 33,734. U.S. stocks have been trending lower since Friday’s blockbuster jobs report, which revived doubts about whether the Fed has done enough to quell inflation. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

