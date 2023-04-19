U.S. stocks opened lower Wednesday as investors weigh another batch of company earnings. The Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA was down 0.4% soon after the opening bell, while the S&P 500 SPX fell 0.5% and the Nasdaq Composite COMP dropped 0.7%, according to FactSet data, at last check. On Wednesday, Morgan Stanley MS reported first-quarter earnings that beat estimates, while Ally Financial Inc. ALLY missed its first-quarter adjusted earnings target.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

