U.S. stocks opened lower on Wednesday as investors digested a batch of earnings including results from Morgan Stanley MS and International Business Machines Corp. IBM The S&P 500 SPX fell by 19 points, or 0.5%, to 4,135. The Nasdaq Composite COMP declined by 90 points, or 0.8%, to 12,061. The Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA fell by by 30 points, or 0.1%, to 33,941. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

