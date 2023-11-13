U.S. stocks opened modestly lower Monday, as Treasury yields rose ahead of highly-anticipated inflation data that will be released Tuesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA was down 0.1% soon after the opening bell, while the S&P 500 SPX fell 0.3% and the Nasdaq Composite COMP shed 0.4%, according to FactSet data, at last check. A reading on inflation in October from the consumer-price index is due out on Tuesday morning before the U.S. stock market opens. Treasury yields were rising on Monday, with 10-year rates up about seven basis points at around 4.68%, FactSet data show, at last check.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

