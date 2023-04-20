CORRECT: IBM results are due out after markets close on Wednesday. U.S. stocks opened lower on Wednesday as investors digest another flurry of earnings including results from Morgan Stanley MS and later International Business Machines Corp. IBM The S&P 500 SPX fell by 19 points, or 0.5%, to 4,135. The Nasdaq Composite COMP declined by 90 points, or 0.8%, to 12,061. The Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA fell by by 30 points, or 0.1%, to 33,941. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story