U.S. stocks opened lower Thursday, as investors assessed a report from the Department of Labor showing a slight rise in jobless claims. The Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA was down 0.1% soon after the opening bell, while the S&P 500 SPX fell 0.2% and the Nasdaq Composite COMP dropped 0.5%, according to FactSet data, at last check. Initial jobless claims in the U.S. rose by 2,000 to 204,000 in the week ending Sept. 23, according to a Department of Labor report Thursday.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

