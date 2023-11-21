U.S. stocks opened lower Tuesday, with the S&P 500 potentially snapping five straight days of gains, as investors await minutes from the Federal Reserve’s latest policy meeting. The Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA was down 0.2% soon after the opening bell, while the S&P 500 SPX shed 0.3% and the Nasdaq Composite COMP fell 0.5%, according to FactSet data, at last check. The Fed will release minutes from its last policy meeting, which concluded Nov. 1, on Tuesday afternoon at 2 p.m. Eastern Time.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story