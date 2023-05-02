U.S. stocks opened lower on Tuesday as investors await a decision on interest-rates from the Federal Reserve due Wednesday afternoon in New York. What’s more, the Reserve Bank of Australia surprised financial markets by raising its official policy rate by 25 basis points to 3.85%. The decision contributed to a risk-off tone across global markets. The S&P 500 SPX fell by 15 points, or 0.4%, to 4,152. The Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA shed 173 points, or 0.5%, to 33,883. The Nasdaq Composite COMP shed 14 points, or 0.1%, to 12,199. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

