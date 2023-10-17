U.S. stocks opened lower Tuesday as Treasury yields climbed after fresh economic data showed retail sales rose in September more than forecast. The Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA was down 0.3% soon after the opening bell, while the S&P 500 SPX shed 0.7% and the Nasdaq Composite COMP fell 1.1%, according to FactSet data, at last check. U.S. retail sales increased 0.7% last month, the Census Bureau said Tuesday. That’s much stronger than the 0.2% rise forecast from economists polled by the Wall Street Journal as consumers continued to spend in September. Yields in the Treasury market jumped after the retail sales report, with the rate on the 10-year Treasury note BX:TMUBMUSD10Y up about 13 basis points on Tuesday morning at around 4.84%, according to FactSet data, at last check. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

