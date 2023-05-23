U.S. stocks opened lower on Tuesday as Wall Street kept an eye out for progress on debt-ceiling talks. The S&P 500 SPX fell by 16 points, or 0.4%, at 4,175. The Nasdaq Composite COMP declined by 45 points, or 0.4%, to 12,675. The Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA shed 120 points, or 0.4%, to 33,165. In a new letter to Congress published on Monday, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen reiterated that the U.S. won’t be able to pay all its bills by early June, and possibly as soon as June 1, if the debt limit isn’t raised by Congress. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

