U.S. stocks opened slightly lower Tuesday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite trading about flat after Monday’s sharp selloff. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down about 0.1% soon after the opening bell, while the S&P 500 slipped about 0.1% and the Nasdaq Composite was down down less 0.1%, according to FactSet data, at last check. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note was down about three basis points at 3.57% Tuesday morning, while the two-year Treasury yield was up about two basis points at around 4.40%. In economic data released Tuesday, the U.S. trade deficit rose to a four-month high amid a weakening global economy.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story