U.S. stock indexes opened lower on Friday as the Dow Jones Industrial Average is on pace to book its worst week since March, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite are headed for their third straight week of losses. The Dow industrials DJIA was down 156 points, or 0.4%, to 34,328, with the blue-chip gauge dropping 2.7% for the week. The S&P 500 SPX lost 0.6% on Friday, on pace to post a weekly decline of 2.7%. The Nasdaq COMP was off 0.9%, losing 3.3% so far this week, according to FactSet data. Treasury yields were slightly lower on Friday morning, with the 10-year yield BX:TMUBMUSD10Y down 2 basis points, at 4.27% after rising to its highest level since 2007 in the previous session.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

