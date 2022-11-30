U.S. stocks opened marginally higher on Wednesday as investors looked ahead to a speech by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. The Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA advanced 24 points, or 0.1%, to 33,877. The S&P 500 SPX gained 5 points, or 0.1%, to 3,962. The Nasdaq Composite COMP gained 17 points, or 0.2%, to 11,001. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
