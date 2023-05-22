U.S. stocks opened marginally higher on Monday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite hovering just below their highest levels since August, as investors waited to hear more about the fraught debt-ceiling negotiations in Washington. The S&P 500 SPX gained 2 points, or less than 0.1%, to trade at 4,193 shortly after the open. The Nasdaq COMP rose by 5 points, or less than 0.1%, to 12,662. The Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA was marginally lower at 33,417. President Joe Biden is expected to meet with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on Monday to continue negotiations over raising the debt limit after staff-level talks restarted Sunday evening. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story