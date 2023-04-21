U.S. stocks opened mixed Friday as investors awaited economic data on U.S. manufacturing and services. The Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA was up 0.1% soon after the opening bell, while the S&P 500 SPX edged up less than 0.1% and the Nasdaq Composite COMP slipped 0.1%, according to FactSet data, at last check. This morning investors will see flash readings from S&P Global’s purchasing managers’ indexes on U.S. services and manufacturing. For the week, the Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq are on track for modest declines, FactSet data show, at last check.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
