U.S. stocks opened mixed on Tuesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average potentially snapping its longest winning streak since July. The Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA was down 0.1% soon after the opening bell, while the S&P 500 SPX slipped less than 0.1% and the Nasdaq Composite COMP rose 0.3%, according to FactSet data, at last check. The Dow closed Monday with a sixth straight day of gains, its longest winning streak since the one ending July 26, according to Dow Jones Market Data. Investors on Tuesday will hear remarks from Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller, who is scheduled to speak at 10 a.m. Eastern Time at the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis conference.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story