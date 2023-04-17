U.S. stocks opened mixed Monday, as investors digested fresh data showing a rise in manufacturing activity in New York State this month. The Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA was up 0.1% soon after the opening bell, while the S&P 500 SPX was about flat and the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite COMP dipped 0.1%, according to FactSet data at last check. The New York Fed’s Empire State business conditions index, a gauge of manufacturing activity in the state, has jumped in April to 10.8. Economists polled by the Wall Street Journal had expected a reading of negative 15. Last week, all three major U.S. stock benchmarks booked gains as big Wall Street banks on Friday kicked off earnings season for the first quarter.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

