U.S. stocks opened higher Monday, with the S&P 500 index up modestly as it attempts to recover from last week’s fall amid a rise in Treasury yields. The Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA was up less than 0.1% soon after the opening bell, while the S&P 500 SPX gained 0.3% and the Nasdaq Composite COMP rose 0.4%, according to FactSet data. Last week all three major stock indexes fell as a rise in Treasury rates hurt valuations. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note was up about seven basis points on Monday morning, trading at around 4.32%, according to FactSet data, at last check. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

