U.S. stocks kicked off what could be a volatile week for markets with modest gains at the open on Monday, as investors await the release of the consumer-price index for November, along with the Federal Reserve’s Wednesday decision on interest-rates and a smattering of other central-bank meetings. The S&P 500 SPX gained 9 points, or 0.2%, to 3,943. The Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA advanced 128 points, or 0.4%, to 33,604. The Nasdaq Composite COMP climbed 12 points, or 0.1%, to 11,016. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

