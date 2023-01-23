U.S. stocks opened modestly higher Monday as investors await fresh economic data due out later this morning. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.1% soon after the opening bell, while the S&P 500 edged up 0.1% and the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.2%, according to FactSet data, at last check. A reading on leading economic indicators is scheduled to be released at 10.am. Eastern time. Stocks ended sharply higher on Friday, but the Dow and S&P 500 still booked weekly losses while the Nasdaq notched a third straight week of gains. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

