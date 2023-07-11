U.S. stocks opened modestly higher Tuesday, a light day on the economic calendar, as investors look ahead to highly-anticipated inflation data due out Wednesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA was up 0.4% soon after the opening bell, while the S&P 500 SPX gained 0.2% and the Nasdaq Composite COMP increased 0.2%, according to FactSet data, at last check. The U.S. government will release June inflation data, as measured by the consumer-price index, on Wednesday morning before the U.S. stock market’s open. Traders in the federal-funds-futures market see a 92.4% probability that the Federal Reserve will raise its benchmark interest rate by a quarter point at its policy meeting later this month as it continues to battle high inflation, according to the CME FedWatch Tool on Tuesday morning.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story