U.S. stock indexes opened higher on Friday with the technology sector rallying after shares of Google parent Alphabet Inc. and Netflix Inc. jumped ahead of opening bell. Shares of Netflix Inc rose 6.3% at the open, after the streaming company added more subscribers than expected in the fourth quarter of 2022 and said its co-founder Reed Hastings was stepping down as chief executive. Alphabet Inc. rose 2.5% after the company announced it will lay off 12,000 employees. The Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.7%, while the S&P 500 rose 0.4% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average opened nearly flat.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

