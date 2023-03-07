U.S. stock indexes opened modestly lower on Tuesday as traders awaited Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s testimony before Congress on the state of the economy. The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 5 points, leaving it nearly flat at 33,425.The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite each dropped 0.1%. Powell is set to appear before the Senate Banking Committee on Tuesday to deliver the first part of his two-day semiannual monetary policy testimony. He will also be quizzed by the House Financial Services panel on Wednesday. Both hearings begin at 10 a.m. Eastern.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

