U.S. stocks opened mostly down Monday, with the S&P 500 drifting lower after back-to-back weekly losses in a quiet day on the economic calendar. The Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA was flat soon after the opening bell, while the S&P 500 SPX slipped 0.2% and the Nasdaq Composite COMP slid 0.4%, according to FactSet data, at last check. Last week the S&P 500 fell 0.3%, in a second straight weekly decline that brought the index’s losses so far this month to 2.7%, according to Dow Jones Market Data.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

