U.S. stocks opened mostly higher Friday, with the S&P 500 edging up after on Thursday exiting bear-market territory, as investors look ahead to next week’s inflation report and the Federal Reserve’s policy meeting. The Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA was down less than 0.1% soon after the opening bell, while the S&P 500 SPX gained 0.3% and the Nasdaq Composite COMP rose 0.5%, according to FactSet data, at last check. Next week, investors will get a reading on Tuesday from the consumer-price index on May inflation and the Fed will announce its decision on interest-rate policy on Wednesday. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

