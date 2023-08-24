U.S. stocks opened mostly higher Thursday, as investors assessed Nvidia Corp. earnings results and data on jobless claims and durable orders. The Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA was down less than 0.1% soon after the opening bell, while the S&P 500 SPX gained 0.4% and the Nasdaq Composite COMP rose 0.7%, according to FactSet data, at last check. After the market closed on Wednesday, Nvidia reported record earnings for the second quarter. On the economic front, initial jobless claims fell during the week ending Aug. 19 to 230,000, the Department of Labor said Thursday. That was below forecasts from economists for 240,000 of new claims. Meanwhile, orders for durable goods fell in July, according to a report Thursday from the U.S. Commerce Department.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

