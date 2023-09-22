U.S. stocks opened mostly higher Friday, but were on pace for weekly losses after a rise in Treasury yields following the Federal Reserve’s policy meeting. The Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA was down 0.1% soon after the opening bell, while the S&P 500 SPX gained 0.2% and the Nasdaq Composite COMP rose 0.4%, according to FactSet data, at last check. All three major stock benchmarks were heading for weekly losses, with the S&P 500 and technology-heavy Nasdaq on track for a third straight week of declines in the wake of the Fed’s meeting that concluded on Wednesday. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note was little changed on Friday morning at around 4.48%, after on Thursday jumping to the highest level since October 2007.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story