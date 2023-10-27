U.S. stocks opened mostly higher on Friday, but remained on track to fall this week after the S&P 500 erased the last of its summertime gains and the Nasdaq Composite fell into correction territory. Stocks got a boost Friday as traders digested strong earnings from Amazon.com Inc. AMZN, one of the most valuable U.S.-traded companies, as well as other earnings and a fresh batch of data on inflation and consumer spending. The S&P 500 SPX gained 15 points, or 0.4%, to 4,152. The Nasdaq Composite COMP rose by 124 points, or 1%, to 12,722. The Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA was down 36 points, or 0.1%, at 32,748. The S&P 500 is down 1.7% for the week, on track for a second-straight weekly drop, and the sixth week in the red out of the last eight. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

