U.S. stocks opened mostly higher Friday, with the S&P 500 attempting a fourth straight day of gains. The Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA was up 0.2% soon after the opening bell, while the S&P 500 SPX rose 0.1% and the Nasdaq Composite COMP edged down 0.1%, according to FactSet data, at last check. All three major benchmarks were on course to rise for a third consecutive week amid a decline in Treasury yields. Ten-year Treasury rates were little changed on Friday at around 4.44%, according to FactSet data, at last check. On the economic calendar, Federal Reserve officials including Boston Fed President Susan Collins, Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee and San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly were scheduled to speak Friday.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

