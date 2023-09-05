U.S. stocks opened lower Tuesday, with the S&P 500 down slightly after the three-day weekend celebrating Labor Day, as investors returned to a light day on the economic calendar. The Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA was struggling for direction soon after the opening bell, while the S&P 500 SPX slipped 0.1% and the Nasdaq Composite COMP fell 0.3%, according to FactSet data, at last check. As for U.S. economic data, a report on factory orders is scheduled to be released at 10 a.m. Eastern Time. Last week, the S&P 500 booked its biggest weekly gain since June as investors on Friday sifted through the nonfarm payrolls report for August.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

