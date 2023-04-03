U.S. stocks opened mostly lower Monday after a surprise cut in oil production by OPEC+. The Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA was up 0.3% soon after the opening bell, while the S&P 500 SPX slipped 0.1% and the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite COMP fell 0.6%, according to FactSet data, at last check. OPEC+ member countries including Saudi Arabia plan to cut more than 1 million barrels of oil production a day through the end of the year beginning in May.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

