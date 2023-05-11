The U.S. stock market opened mostly lower Thursday, as investors digested a fresh reading on wholesale inflation and weekly jobless claims data. The Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA was down 0.5% soon after the opening bell, while the S&P 500 SPX fell 0.2% and the Nasdaq Composite COMP gained 0.1%, according to FactSet data, at last check. The producer-price index, a measure of wholesale inflation in the U.S., rose 0.2% in April, according to a Department of Labor report Thursday. That’s slightly below the 0.3% rise forecast by economists polled by The Wall Street Journal. Meanwhile, initial jobless claims rose to 264,000 in the week ended May 6, the highest level since October 2021, the Labor Department said Thursday.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

