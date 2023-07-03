U.S. stocks opened mostly lower Monday, as investors await manufacturing data that will be released before the market’s early close ahead of the July 4 holiday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA slipped 0.3% soon after the opening bell, while the S&P 500 SPX dipped 0.1% and the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite COMP gained 0.1%, according to FactSet data. Data on manufacturing is scheduled to be released Monday morning by the Institute for Supply Management. The U.S. stock market will close early Monday at 1 p.m. Eastern Time and will be closed on Tuesday, July 4 to celebrate U.S. independence day.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

