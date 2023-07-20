U.S. stock indexes opened mostly lower on Thursday as the Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500 were hit with a batch of disappointing earnings from technology behemoths, raising concerns about growth. The S&P 500 SPX dropped 8 points, or 0.2, to 4,557, while the Nasdaq Composite COMP declined 0.6% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA was up 0.3%. Tesla Inc. TSLA late Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings and sales that topped Wall Street’s expectations, but the stock went 4.7% lower on Thursday morning as results didn’t quite match expectations of a blowout quarter. Netflix Inc. NFLX slumped 6.4% after the streaming giant easily topped subscriber expectations but brought in less revenue than analysts were expecting and delivered a light top-line outlook for the current period. In U.S. economic data, the number of Americans who applied for unemployment benefits last week fell to a two-month low of 228,000, reaffirming that the U.S. jobs market is quite strong.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

