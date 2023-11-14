U.S. stocks opened sharply higher Tuesday, as investors weighed fresh data showing inflation in October eased more than Wall Street anticipated. The Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA was up 1% soon after the opening bell, while the S&P 500 SPX rose 1.4% and the Nasdaq Composite COMP gained 1.9%, according to FactSet data, at last check. The consumer-price index was flat last month, easing from a 0.4% rise in September, according to a report Tuesday from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. That’s softer than the 0.1% increase in October inflation forecast by economists polled by the Wall Street Journal. The pace of so-called core CPI, a reading on inflation that excludes energy and food prices, decelerated slightly to a 0.2% climb last month. On a year-over-year basis, the rate of headline inflation slowed to 3.2% while core CPI eased slightly to 4%. Treasury yields were dropping after the inflation report, with the rate on the 10-year Treasury note down about 19 basis points at around 4.43%, FactSet data show, at last check.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

